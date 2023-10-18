Indian NSA Doval offers assistance to five Central Asian nations to tackle terrorism

India has reportedly offered assistance to Central Asian nations to tackle terror, cyber security threats and drug trafficking, as part of a wide effort to bolster cooperation with the strategically located region.

The offer was made by India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who is currently visiting Kazakhstan to attend the second meeting of Indian and Central Asian security officials.

Doval noted that India and Central Asian nations faced similar challenges from “malign actors from interconnected networks," in an apparent veiled dig at Pakistan. The Indian official also said that the meeting came amidst massive security challenges and that only dialogue and cooperation could help settle differences.

In a subtle reference to the Russia-Ukraine war as well as the war in Gaza, Doval said diplomacy must be at the centre of all conflict resolution initiatives.

Doval offered fully funded capacity-building programmes in a range of areas to tackle both terrorism and drug trafficking, Hindustan Times reported.

Economic integration

Doval also outlined India’s special focus on enhancing economic ties with Central Asian states. He invited the heads of cyber security agencies of the five Central Asian states—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—to India for a “strategic cyber experience”.

India has also expressed its willingness to offer its premium United Payment Interface (UPI) technology to the five states free of cost.

Watch: Gaganyaan: India's first mission to send astronauts to space × Doval noted that enabling UPI will enhance commercial linkages and benefit businesspeople, people who travel to India for medical treatment, and Indian students studying in Central Asia.

India targets China’s BRI

The Indian NSA also took a shot at China’s BRI while sharing the stage with the officials from Central Asia. He emphasised that any connectivity project must be “consultative, transparent and participatory.”

Such initiatives should also adhere to environmental parameters, ensure financial viability and not become debt burdens, he said.

Doval also mentioned that the absence of direct land access between Central Asia and India is “an anomaly” and the result of a “conscious policy of denial by a particular country”, referring to Pakistan’s reluctance to offer India a land route to Afghanistan.

Cooperation at the INSTC

It must be noted that while India leads a campaign against Chinese BRI in the Central Asian region, it is also pushing for its International North-South Transport Corridor at the same time.

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are set to join the INSTC soon and with this, all five Central Asian states will be part of this trade corridor.