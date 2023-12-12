Kate Cox, a Texas woman, forced to leave state for emergency abortion

Kate Cox, a 31-year-old Texas woman, has been forced to leave the state for an emergency abortion. A court filing by her lawyers said on Monday (Dec 11) that Cox was prevented from terminating her potentially life-threatening pregnancy.

Last week, a Texas judge allowed her to have an abortion, a decision that challenged the US state's strict laws prohibiting the procedure. But the Texas Supreme Court temporarily halted the decision.

Cox hails from Dallas-Fort Worth and she is a mother of two. She is more than 20 weeks pregnant with a fetus that has a rare genetic defect that means it will likely die before birth or at most live a few days.

Ultrasounds revealed many serious conditions, including a twisted spine and irregular skull and heart development. Doctors have said that unless the pregnancy is terminated, it could cause a uterine rupture that threatens Cox's life and future fertility.

She sued the state to have an abortion for a pregnancy that she and her physicians claim endangers not only her life but also her future fertility. As mentioned, she initially won a right to an abortion but the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed to the Texas Supreme Court.

The appeal has blocked the lower court's order, with Paxton threatening to prosecute any doctor carrying out the abortion.

The new filing stated: "Due to the ongoing deterioration of Ms. Cox's health condition, and in light of the administrative stay entered by the Court on December 8 and the Attorney General's ongoing threats to enforce Texas's abortion bans against the Plaintiffs in this case, Ms. Cox is now forced to seek medical care outside of Texas."

Texas has some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation, prohibiting it even in cases of rape or incest. AlsoWhile the state's law does allow abortions in cases where the mother's life is in danger, physicians have said that in practice the wording is vague and unclear, leaving them open to legal consequences for exercising their medical judgment.