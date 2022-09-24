Kashmir witnesses steep rise in suicide cases post covid; SDRF to submit report to JK government

Kashmir region is witnessing a sharp rise in the cases of suicides, suicide attempts and taking extreme steps. A study done recently by one of the government agencies has reported that Post covid around 127 people died by committing suicide in the valley.

The report says more than 365 suicide attempts have been reported in the Kashmir region since Feb 2021. The data prepared by the State Disaster Response Force reveals that 365 attempts of suicide were recorded as 127 persons died after committing suicide, and 238 survived after taking extreme steps.

''We started a mental health helpline called 'Sukoon', where we did a research in the valley where we collected data of how many suicide cases were reported in the Valley, the data which we have with us suggests that since Feb 2021 to June 2022, there have been 365 suicide attempts by people during this period, 127 people died due to suicide and 238 survived these attempts. These are huge figures and post covid there is an increase in the number of suicide attempts. '' said Haseeb Ul Rahman, Commandant SDRF, Kashmir.

The Data also suggests that the highest number of suicide attempts were reported from central Kashmir's Budgam district. Budgam reported 72 suicide attempts while North Kashmir's Baramulla district reported 61. In South Kashmir's Anantnag district 55 suicide attempts were reported while 51 were reported in Kupwara in North Kashmir.

There were 34 suicide attempts reported in North Kashmir's Bandipora. In South Kashmir's Shopian district 19 such attempts were reported while 15 were reported in Pulwama. District Kulgam reported 25 suicide attempts and Srinagar city reported 17.

The data of deaths reported in various districts were also given out. In total 127 people died after taking extreme steps that include 17 in Srinagar, 11 in Ganderbal, 08 in Bandipora, 09 in Shopian, 08 in Pulwama, 11 in Budgam, 31 in Anantnag, 10 in Kulgam, 15 in Baramulla and 07 in Kupwara.

The psychologists in the valley say Post covid stress triggered by various issues like financial, relationship issues and isolation led to taking these extreme steps. The doctors feel the awareness among the youngsters needs to be increased across the Kashmir Valley. The doctors also say that there is a suicide contagion that needs to be prevented.

''There is a concept of suicide contagion, research suggests that if one person dies of suicide it affects 135 people around him. And out of those 135 people, 60 per cent are more vulnerable to thoughts of suicide. That's how we see the suicide contagion spread. Sometimes when it is localised to one particular area, we get more reported cases because of the same phenomena. It is also about treatment seeking, Srinagar has much more treatment seeking options than other places and sometimes it can be because of the lack of treatment options and definitely due to the contagion which spreads. '' said Dr Zoya Mir, Clinical Psychologist, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The SDRF is going to submit the report to the Chief Secretary's office in Jammu and Kashmir. And the government is expected to come out with a strategy to tackle the issue.