/Kash Patel's 'fool errand' EXPOSED: 260 FBI agents deployed to investigate Trump's 2020 election loss; Democrats slam 'misuse of taxpayer dollars'

A fresh political storm has erupted in Washington after reports that FBI Director Kash Patel has ordered hundreds of bureau personnel to assist in an investigation linked to Donald Trump's long-running claims about the 2020 presidential election. The move has triggered sharp criticism from Senate Democrats, who have accused the FBI of "misusing taxpayers dollars" by diverting resources away from national security priorities to pursue what they describe as a politically driven investigation.

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, in a letter, has demanded answers from Patel and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche after reports that the FBI had mobilised 260 intelligence analysts from field offices across the United States.

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FBI's latest 'priority investigation'

According to internal FBI documents cited by MS NOW, 260 FBI analysts have been reassigned to support what is described as a "priority investigation" based in Atlanta, Georgia. The investigation's focus? The 2020 election, Trump claims he won.

Warner argued that the decision amounts to a misuse of federal resources. "Dedicated FBI special agents and intelligence analysts work tirelessly to identify legitimate threats involving terrorism, counterintelligence, espionage, cyberattacks and violent crime," he wrote. "Unlike those serious threats, this fool's errand of an investigation will only erode trust in the FBI, the Department of Justice and America's elections."

The senator went further, calling it "a misuse of taxpayer dollars" and alleging that critical national security personnel were being redirected to serve the political interests of the president. Warner has also requested a formal briefing from the FBI and Justice Department.

Massive deployment raises questions

The reported scale of the operation has drawn particular attention. An unclassified FBI memo reportedly instructed every field office to immediately provide support to the Atlanta investigation, with staffing quotas determined by the size of each office. The 260 analysts have reportedly been tasked with completing 708 records checks each by July 17, while overtime, including weekends and holidays, has been authorised. Separate teams of FBI agents are also said to be working on the investigation.

But what are they looking for? According to the MS NOW report citing an official, the "short answer" is they are "Looking for derogatory information".

For this, investigators are examining social media activity, business records, travel history and associations in an effort to identify potentially incriminating information.

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