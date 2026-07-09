/Trump appeals again in E. Jean Carroll case, tries to defy order to pay his sexual assault victim $5.8 million, claims 'unrecoverable loss'

US President Donald Trump has filed yet another appeal to avoid paying writer E. Jean Carroll the $5.8 million he owes her in the sexual abuse and defamation case that has followed him for years. The latest move came on Wednesday (Jul 8), when Trump challenged a federal judge’s ruling that cleared the way for Carroll to collect the money from an escrow account. The payment has been sitting there since a jury found Trump liable and awarded Carroll damages, which have since grown with interest.

'Unrecoverable loss': Trump's latest appeal

His legal team has gone back to the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit after U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in New York ruled that Carroll could finally receive the sum.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump’s lawyers argue that forcing him to pay now would cause what they called an “unrecoverable loss”. They also claimed Carroll has indicated she plans to give away any money she receives, which they say could make it difficult to recover the funds later if Trump wins another round of appeals.

That is why they want the money to remain in court-supervised escrow until the Supreme Court fully rejects Trump’s renewed push to overturn the case.

Trump found guilty of sexual assault

A jury in 2023 found that Trump sexually abused Carroll in a dressing room of a luxury Manhattan department store in 1996 and later defamed her when she described the incident in a memoir published in 2019.

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly denied the assault. He has also continued to attack Carroll publicly, saying she is “not my type”.

Last month, the Supreme Court dealt Trump a fresh setback when it refused to hear his appeal of the verdict.

Another huge judgment still hanging over Trump