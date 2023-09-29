Karima Baloch case: Husband claims Pakistan's ISI killed activist, says Canadian govt 'not interested'

Several people from the Baloch National Movement (BNM) staged a protest on Thursday (Sep 28) in Switzerland at the venue of the 54th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over the mysterious death of political activist Karima Baloch in Canada.

Tensions between India and Canada continue to escalate after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian government agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The protest took place days after the Trudeau government, once again came under fire as the Baloch Human Rights Council of Canada (BHRC) in a strongly worded statement, has raised concerns about the inaction over the abduction and alleged murder of exiled Baloch human rights activist Karima Baloch in 2020.

Speaking to news agency ANI, her husband, Hammal Haidar, who was present at the protest on Thursday, accused the Canadian government of showing no interest in uncovering the truth about the activist’s death.

What happened to Karima Baloch?

The body of Karima Baloch was found in Toronto in 2020. She had been living in exile for five years due to terrorism charges in Pakistan. A vocal critic of the Pakistani military and spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) — collectively dubbed as the establishment —Karima Baloch hailed from the region of Balochistan in western Pakistan.

The BHRC, in a statement, earlier this week, claimed that there was a “stark contrast” with the Canadian government’s actions on the Khalistani terrorist Nijjar.

Karima Baloch was receiving threats: BNM

“Karima Baloch had revealed about the threats she was receiving. She was bravely engaged in her struggle despite her maternal uncle being abducted and killed by the Pakistani agencies. And one day we got the news about Karima’s death,” Chairman of the BNM Dr Naseem Baloch told ANI.

He added, “Whatever she revealed before her death clearly indicates the kind of threats the Baloch diaspora has been facing. Pakistan Army has been doing barbarism in Balochistan for over seven decades and the world is aware of this.”

Canadian govt ‘not concerned’: Karima Baloch’s husband about the case

Speaking to the news agency, Haidar said, “We believe that the Canadian government and…justice system didn’t do well for Karima Baloch who died in a suspicious manner…and we have been requesting the Canadian government to investigate her case. But, we have seen no interest from the Canadian government.”

He added, “So, it is our firm belief that the Canadian government is not concerned about our activists living in Canada…”

“She was a high-profile politician and her assassination was taken up by all the international media. All over Balochistan, the people are demanding a thorough investigation into her case. But, unfortunately, we have not seen anything from Trudeau’s government or the Canadian government right now.”

He also went on to accuse the Pakistani intelligence agency of her assassination as a part of their bid to eliminate activists abroad. “We have some information that they are also gathering information about other political activists. So, there is no doubt that the Pakistani military establishment, especially the Pakistani ISI is behind killing,” said Haidar.



(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE