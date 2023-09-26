Justin Trudeau slammed for inaction over Baloch activist's mysterious death

As tensions between India and Canada continue to escalate after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations suggesting Indian government involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Baloch Human Rights Council of Canada (BHRC) has raised concerns about the inaction over the abduction and alleged murder of exiled Baloch human rights activist Karima Baloch.

What happened to Karima Baloch?

Karima Baloch was discovered deceased in Toronto, Canada, in 2020 after living in exile for five years due to terrorism charges in Pakistan.

A vocal critic of the Pakistani military and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) — collectively dubbed as establishment —Karima Baloch hailed from the region of Balochistan in western Pakistan.

Accusing Trudeau of political maneuvering and overlooking Baloch's death, the BHRC expressed its reservations to the Canadian Prime Minister and underscored the inconsistencies in the government's response to the mysterious demise of Karima Baloch in December 2020 in Toronto.

Karima Baloch Vs Hardeep Singh Nijjar: The difference

The BHRC claimed that there was a "stark contrast" with the Canadian government’s actions on Khalistani figurehead. It slammed Trudeau’s "conspicuous silence regarding the high-profile, unexplained death of Karima Baloch stands in stark contrast to his impassioned speeches in the House of Commons and extensive media coverage concerning the shooting death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada".

Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official and senior fellow at American Enterprise Institute, also slammed Trudeau over Baloch's death.

Rubin said what is striking about Trudeau's "shameless action and cynical action" is that while he's making a statement now, the killing of Karima Baloch that was carried out allegedly with Pakistani assistance is a police matter and has not reached higher echelons of power in Ottawa. Rubin made the remarks during a panel discussion at the Hudson Institute think-tank.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated following Trudeau's explosive allegations of potential Indian involvement in Nijjar's killing on Canadian soil in British Columbia on June 18, leading to reciprocal diplomatic expulsions.

India has vehemently rejected these allegations as "absurd" and "motivated."

