Kansas votes overwhelmingly in favor of abortion rights

Tuesday's Kansas primary served as a referendum on abortion rights in the US. The first electoral test of US abortion rights since Roe vs Wade was struck down by the Supreme Court saw a record number of people turn up to exercise their franchise. The people of Kansas voted against the anti-abortion amendment which could have led to a complete ban on abortion in the state.

Over 900,000 voters turned out for the primary, which is nearly half of the registered voters. Notably, such a huge voter turnout is normally only witnessed during the general elections.

With voters in the state doling out a huge victory for abortion-rights advocates, it is proof that people aren't happy with the court's decision on reproductive healthcare. It is also a warning sign for the Republicans who celebrated the overturning of Roe vs Wade.

Notably, the Republican state legislature carefully put the abortion measure on the primary ballot instead of the general election ballot taking into account that primary electorate normally comprises conservative voters. However, their move clearly didn't pay off.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden also lauded Tuesday's vote.

"This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions," Biden said in a statement.

The vote is also a sign of things to come in future primaries and the November elections.

The counting till Wednesday revealed that about 59% of voters want the state constitution’s protection for abortion right to stay.

However, Wichita and Kansas City areas are the only areas where Kansans have access to abortion. The state has only four clinics where abortions are available.

