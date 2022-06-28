It ain't over yet: Women look to go for 'sex strike' to get abortion rights back in US

After the repeal of pro-abortion laws, several women in the US are looking to go for a 'sex strike'. On Twitter, “abstinence” has also been trending. The decision of the Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling has not gone down well with many people in the country. The idea of a sex strike has come up in wake of the ruling to get back the right of abortion.

Men, who will not get a vasectomy and weren’t in the streets to fight for this cause did “not deserve to have sex with [her]”, Brianna Campbell, who works as an Emergency Medical Technician, told The New York Post.

“Why shouldn’t we withhold it if we’re always worried that they’re not going put a condom on, that they’re going take one off after we ask them to. If we can’t safely go out and have sex and know that we will have a choice after that, then why should we be expected to?” event coordinator Caroline Healey said, while participating in an abortion protest in Manhattan’s Union Square.

“If this world thinks that they can oppress women forever, then we close our legs,” Maya Demri, a rape survivor, told the outlet.

“I want to find people who are coordinating a mass sex strike. That is our power. Women have the power here. No more sex until abortion rights are federal law,” a woman on Twitter said.

The decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling has been criticised by a number of world leaders in the last couple of days too.

