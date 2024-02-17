Kansas Super Bowl parade shooting: Two juveniles charged in connection with incident

Two juveniles have been charged in connection with the shooting during a victory rally of National Football League (NFL) champions Kansas City Chiefs outside a landmark railroad station in Kansas City earlier this week, American media reported on Friday (Feb 16). The 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri Jackson County Family Court Division said that the juveniles were charged Thursday and are being held at a juvenile detention centre on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.

According to a report by NBC News, officials said that additional charges were expected as the investigation into the case continued. Three people were initially detained after Wednesday's shooting. However, one of the detainees was released after it was determined they were not involved, the report added.

Also read | Kansas shooting: Missouri state has one of the highest gun death rates in US and lax laws

The shooting killed a 43-year-old radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, and injured 22 others.

'Scarring an entire community'

In a statement posted on social media, Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves said, "I am grateful for the charges against the two juveniles who hurt innocent people, simultaneously scarring an entire community."

Graves added that the investigators would not relent "until everyone who may have played a part in these crimes is apprehended so that they may be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

Authorities had earlier said that a dispute among several people ended in gunfire and there was no evidence of violent extremism or terrorism.

Vigil held to pay tributes to victim

On Thursday night, a vigil was held to pay tributes to Lisa Lopez-Galvan and extend blessings to 22 others injured in the shooting. A report by the news agency Reuters said that the vigil took place in a park next to a hospital where several children injured in the shooting are receiving treatment.

Rosina Valdivia, a friend of the later DJ said, "She was a big voice in our community. And it is just heartbreaking. I knew her as a teenager. Such a tragic event. Should have never happened. Should have never happened."