/Kamala Harris hints at 2028 White House bid, says ‘I might run again’

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday (April 10) signalled a possible return to presidential politics, saying she is considering a run in the 2028 election. Speaking at the National Action Network convention, Harris told Rev. Al Sharpton, “Listen, I might, I might. I’m thinking about it,” when asked about her future plans, Politico reported.

Harris, who was the Democratic Party’s nominee against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, added, “I’ll keep you posted,” as she concluded her address to loud applause and a standing ovation.

Her remarks came at what is widely seen as an early testing ground for potential 2028 Democratic contenders. The event drew influential Black lawmakers, party strategists, and voters, an essential base in Democratic primaries.

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“I know what the job is and what it requires,” Harris said during the interaction, underlining her experience and readiness. Her appearance carried added weight as she became one of several prominent figures informally positioning themselves ahead of the next presidential race.

Harris received the most enthusiastic response among speakers at the event, with attendees chanting “Run again!” during her session. Other potential contenders who addressed the gathering included Josh Shapiro, JB Pritzker, and Ro Khanna.

The former vice president has previously floated the idea of another White House bid, but her latest comments suggest a more serious consideration as early political alignments for 2028 begin to take shape.

Harris served as the 49th Vice President of the United States from 2021 to 2025, becoming the first woman, first African American, and first South Asian American to hold the office. Her political career includes roles as San Francisco District Attorney, California Attorney General, and US Senator before joining Joe Biden on the winning Democratic ticket in 2020.