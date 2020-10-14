Kamala Harris grills Barrett on Obamacare, she sidesteps question

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Wednesday grilled Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, on Obamacare. Amy Coney Barrett, who will be a judge in US Supreme Court if US Senate confirms her, is currently facing Senate Judiciary Committee for hearing in order to get clearance. Democratic Party fears that if confirmed, Barrett will be instrumental in striking down Obamacare (Affordable Care Act) that has given health cover to millions of Americans.

Harris asked Barrett whether she knew President Trump was seeking to nominate a judge who would strike down Affordable Care Act.

Without naming the President, Amy Coney Barrett said that she did not recall seeing or hearing those statements.

During the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Harris also focussed on abortion rights and the record of the woman who held the seat Barrett would fill.

"As the Senate considers filling the seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was straightforward enough in her confirmation hearing to say that the right to choose is, quote, essential to woman's equality, unquote," Harris said. "I would suggest that we not pretend that we don't know how this nominee views a woman's right to choose and make her own health care decisions."

Amy Coney Barrett is known for her conservative views on a range of issues. Her confirmation to US Supreme Court will see conservative judges have a 6-3 majority over those having liberal views.

Republican Party has long resented Affordable Care Act brought in effect by former US President Barack Obama. A hearing on the Act is due on November 10.

Amt Coney Barrett opted not to say whether she would step aside from taking part in the hearing as Democrats have requested.

(With Reuters inputs)