Kamala Harris becomes first US vice president to get a wax figure in Madame Tussauds

Kamala Harris is set to create history by becoming the first US vice president to have her wax statue on display at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Times Square, New York.

Harris, who is the first woman vice president, as well as the first Black person and first person of Asian descent to hold the office, has been replicated into a wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York — a first for a U.S. vice president.

Both Biden and Harris's wax figures will be displayed in the museum's "Oval Office experience."

"I'm hugely honoured to be sculpting Kamala Harris," sculptor Vicky Grant said in a video shared on Twitter.

"I feel like the most important features of Kamala Harris to get right are not only her lovely, warm and welcoming smile but also her eyes," Grant said, "because I feel like she's so engaging when she smiles. She smiles with her eyes as well."

According to CNN, the figures will wear replicas of the outfits that Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, donned during Inauguration Day on January 20.

(With inputs from agencies)