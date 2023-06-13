Juneteenth 2023: What is it and why is it celebrated in the United States

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, is observed on June 19 in the United States to commemorate the end of "slavery." Last year, US President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing it as a national holiday. The word Juneteenth originated from the words "June" and "nineteenth." The holiday is also called "Juneteenth Independence Day," "Freedom Day" or "Emancipation Day."

The US state of Texas became the state to identify this day as a state holiday in 1980, which later became a national holiday.

How did Juneteenth begin?

This began during the American Civil War when then-President Abraham Lincoln, in 1863, issued the "Emancipation Proclamation," freeing over three million slaves in the country. However, the act of liberation came months after the northern US states defeated the slave-owning South in the American Civil War. Finally, on June 19, 1865, the enslaved African-Americans in Texas and Galveston were told they were free.

Every state since then formally recognised Juneteenth as a state or ceremonial holiday except South Dakota.

Even former US president Barack Obama co-sponsored legislation to make it a national holiday, however, the law never passed even after he became the president.

The legislation gained momentum after the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. On 19 June 2021, both US chambers moved swiftly to pass the bill along with the signature of President Biden, leading it to become a bill.

How is Juneteenth celebrated in the US?

The Juneteenth celebration and traditions vary across the country. In some states, parades are organised, and people gather together, make food and play games together.

Even public readings, singing, picnics and church services are also organised.

Food plays an important role with barbecues being one of the most popular ways of marking the day with family and friends.

The most famous dish of celebration is called "The Marcus Garvet salad," made with red, green and black beans, named after the black activist.

Why is it important?

Being the first federal holiday since 1983 after Martin Luther King Jr Day was established, the day became important as despite ending slavery, but racism in the US continued.

The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other African Americans at the hands of police have spurred anti-racism protests.

(With inputs from agencies)

