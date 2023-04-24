Julie Chavez Rodriguez to be Biden's 2024 campaign manager: Report

As US President Joe Biden is all set to kick off his re-election campaign as early as Tuesday, his team has picked Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a senior adviser at the White House, to be his campaign manager for the next year's 2024 presidential elections, reported Reuters citing a source.

Rodriguez was also Biden's deputy campaign manager of his 2020 presidential campaign. The White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Director Rodriguez has agreed to accept the position, the source said.

President Biden would need to campaign for the Democratic nomination and then compete against the Republican nominee in next year's general election.

Later, the source clarified that Rodriguez was not told about the position from Biden himself. After speaking with over a dozen candidates, Rodriguez emerged as the top pick for the position among Biden's senior advisors and closest aides, the source added.

According to a second source, Rodriguez has been Vice President Kamala Harris' most important ally in the West Wing during her struggles to gain the support of the political establishment in Washington. Rodriguez served as a top adviser in Senator Harris' Senate office and worked on her 2020 presidential campaign.

The 80-year-old president has been considering using his home city of Wilmington, Delaware, as the campaign's base.

Jen O'Malley Dillon, his former campaign manager, is now the White House's deputy chief of staff.



This development comes a day after Robert F Kennedy Jr., the son of assassinated 1968 US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy, formally launched the campaign for his bid for the White House in 2024 and entered the race to take on US President Joe Biden.

Top advisers to Biden have been making considerable preparations for a run. As per reports, they have been meeting with the president and first lady on a regular basis in the White House since last year.

Two of Biden's closest advisors, Anita Dunn and Steve Ricchetti, are expected to stay on at the White House. The president's inner circle has been debating the timing of Biden's statement.

