Judicial reforms: Israelis take to streets ahead of historic Supreme Court session

On the eve of a historic and pivotal Supreme Court hearing concerning the judicial overhaul mooted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government, thousands of Israeli anti-government protesters rallied across the capital city of Jerusalem.

A sea of blue and white Israeli flags could be seen with the protesters chanting "Democracy! Democracy!" in front of the Supreme Court. On Tuesday (September 12), the apex court will convene its entire 15-judge bench for the first time in history to hear the case.

"We are here to try and stop this corrupted government's attempts to transform Israel, a liberal democracy, into a fascist regime," Michael Telias, a 42-year-old professor protesting against the government was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

"We hope the Supreme Court will reject this proposal, which has no aim but to restrict its power," added Telias.

The judicial overhaul campaign by the Netanyahu government has caused the worst-ever domestic political crisis in the West Asian country in years. Thousands of protesters have marched on the streets since the beginning of the year, urging the government to roll back its 'reform plan' that curbs some powers of the Supreme Court.

The protesters have been arguing that the changes mooted by the administration will curtail the independence of courts, give way to corruption and ultimately weaken the democratic setup of the country.

First part of bill passed

Notaby, it was in July that the Israeli parliament, the Knesset passed a key clause of the judicial reform bill that neutered the top court.

Called the “reasonableness bill”, it seeks to strip the top court of the power to declare government decisions unreasonable.

The reasonableness bill is just one part of a broader package of reforms to Israel's judicial system by the right-wing coalition. Other proposals put forth by the government include giving politicians more power over the appointment of judges.

Watch | Israel: Thousands march to parliament against Judicial Reform Bill

Netanyahu, who has conjured up the coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies to run the government has defended the overhaul of the judiciary, time and again. According to him, the new legislation will create a balance between the courts, government and the parliament.

Meanwhile, Itamar Ben-Gvir, one of the most ultra-nationalist leaders in Netanyahu's cabinet has also called upon him to not cave in and said his party, Jewish Power, does not back the compromises being mediated by President Isaac Herzog.

(With inputs from agencies)