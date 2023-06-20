Judge sets August 14 as tentative trial date for Donald Trump's classified documents case

The federal judge, who is presiding over United States former president Donald Trump's classified documents case, on Tuesday scheduled an aggressive schedule for his criminal trial, which will begin as soon as August 14. The former president faces allegations of mishandling of classified documents and obstruction.

The legal team of Trump will most probably get that preliminary date postponed by months, however, as the team files for it, several motions over different complex legal issues remains seated before a jury.

Speaking about the judge's move, former federal prosecutor Brandon L Van Grack said, “It signals that the court is at least trying to do everything it can to move the case along and that it’s important that the case proceed quickly."

“Even though it’s unlikely to hold, it’s at least a positive signal — positive in the sense that all parties and the public should want this case to proceed as quickly as possible," he added.

ALSO READ | Trump defends not returning classified documents as it had 'personal' items Trump charged with 37 criminal counts Last week, the 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner was charged with 37 criminal counts for refusing to return multiple government records, which he carried with himself while leaving the White House in 2021.

Trump pleaded not guilty to Espionage Act violation and denied conspiring to obstruct justice by misleading investigators and concealing documents.

Both sides were ordered by Judge Aileen Cannon to file pre-trial motions by July 24, as two weeks were set aside for a trial in Fort Pierce, which is located at a two-hour drive north of Miami, where initially Trump was processed.

Florida's Southern District is termed as a "rocket docket" jurisdiction because its judges are known for pushing trials to ensure that they start relatively quickly.

However, the lawyers of the former president will require time to obtain security clearances to access a few of the classified materials which Trump is accused of mishandling.

WATCH | Donald Trump announces 'Food for Everyone', leaves without paying Trump's lawyers likely to file multiple motions Multiple motions are likely to be filed by Trump's lawyers to dismiss the case and over evidence sharing which can take more than a year, as per few analysts, which include former Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore.

Federal magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Monday approved an order which was requested by special counsel Jack Smith to ensure Trump and his lawyers are not able to release sensitive information in the case on public platforms.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, the former president defended his decision to carry boxes of documents with him while leaving the White House, stating that many of the papers were "interspersed" with his personal effects.

"I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out. I don't want to hand that over... And I was very busy, as you've sort of seen," he stated.

