Judge grants US extradition request for former Honduras president

A Honduran judge has ruled that former President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez should be extradited to the United States where he will face weapons charges and charges of drug trafficking.

The supreme court of Honduras gave their ruling on Wednesday and it was announced on their official Twitter page that it has decided to allow the US request for extradition.

Hernandez was accused by prosecutors for the southern district of New York in the recent years for funding his political career with money that he earned from drug trafficking and in exchange for protecting various shipments. However, Hernandez has denied all charges till now.

According to The Guardian, the former first lady of Honduras Ana García Carías told journalists that she is confident that the truth would eventually come out and her husband be exonerated.

“I regret that this happens to someone who has been an ally [of the US],” she said. “I ask myself, from this point on who else will want to work to combat drug trafficking in any country of the region or Honduras. If today they do this to the one who put himself out there, what can we expect?”

Before the decision was announced, a court spokesman, Melvin Duarte, briefed the press about the activities inside the court. “In general terms he argued about the motives that have led to this extradition process against him, which he and his wife have said publicly,” Duarte said.

Hernandez will have an opportunity to appeal against the extradition decision.

“We still have an appeal that must be examined,” said Iván Martínez, one of Hernández’s lawyers. “We have three days to analyse the decision taken today and make our case in line with law.”