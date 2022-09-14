Jordan: Five killed, 14 injured in building collapse in Amman

A four-storey residential building collapsed on Tuesday (September 13) in Amman, Jordan's capital city, claiming the lives of five people and injuring another 14, authorities reported, adding others still remain trapped.

In a statement, Amer al-Sartawy, a security spokesman, said that the death toll rose to five people killed. He earlier stated that the teams for regional security command and gendarmerie were assisting civil defence forces.

Without giving a precise number, a spokesperson for the civil defence service claimed that there were still a lot of people trapped in the collapsed building.

An AFP correspondent on site reported that the Prime Minster, Bisher al-Khasawneh, also visited the building along with the interior, health, and information ministers.

A government spokesman told reporters at the site that the prime minister has ordered the city's mayor to investigate the collapse of the building.

The deputy Prime Minister of the country, Tawfiq Kreishan, stated the building's being old and neglected were the reasons for its collapse during a national television broadcast. Furthermore, as a result of this incident, other nearby buildings are being assessed in order to avoid a similar occurrence.

In a conversation with AFP, a judicial source spoke about the conditions of anonymity. The prosecution has now opened an investigation into the incident.

Pictures and videos were posted online, in which rescue personnel was seen scouring a building's rubble before carrying people on stretchers.

One of Amman's oldest neighbourhoods, Jabal al-Weibdeh, dates to the early 20th century and is home to a sizable resident population.

The probe is still going on.

