Jonathan Lewis’ murder over bullying: Mugshots of four accused released by police

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released mugshots of four teenagers Monday (Nov 20), accused of murdering fellow student Jonathan Lewis.

In total, eight juveniles have been arrested and they will be tried as adults.

Images of Dontral Beaver, 16; Gianni Robinson, 17; Damien Hernandez, 17; and Treavion Randolph, 16 – were released as they appeared in court late last week.

The other four, also aged 13-17, will remain in juvenile court as they await their transfer to adult court.

What’s the case?

All eight individuals are accused of brutally beating up their 17-year-old fellow Jonathan Lewis near Rancho High School on November 1.

The fight erupted after Lewis tried to stand up for a younger friend who had been allegedly robbed by the gang.

Now, a hearing will take place on November 21 where discussions regarding the bail will take place, said attorney of Treavion Randolph, Daniel Martinez, to a local news outlet.

Randolph’s family maintains innocence

Randolph’s family was quoted by Daily Mail as saying that the viral video of the beating doesn’t show him.

“I've seen that video. I've watched it all. You can't see Treavion on there,” Randolph’s uncle said.

“They say they identified him from that video, but we don't know for sure. We haven't been told much. We don't know a lot about the whole thing,” he added.

Except for Damien Hernandez, none of the eight accused has any past criminal record. In 2021, Hernandez received a citation for smoking marijuana in public.

Lt. Jason Johansson of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said all the people involved — believed to be 10 — were students of Rancho High School.

Victim’s family sets up anti-bullying fund

Meanwhile, Jonathan Lewis’s family has set up an anti-bullying foundation in his memory.

The foundation, Team Jonathan, has reportedly partnered with other anti-bullying campaigns including Choose Love and Dads in Schools.