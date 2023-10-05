‘US-India relations may get worse’ over Canada, US envoy to India warned State Department: Report

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti has warned the State Department that relations between New Delhi and Washington DC may ‘get worse’ over the ongoing diplomatic standoff between India and Canada, Politico reported citing top US officials.

Garcetti also reportedly suggested his in-country team limit communication with Indian officials ‘for an undefined period of time.’

However, a State Department spokesperson, when asked to comment on the same, made clear that the USA’s relationship with India is “an important, strategic, and consequential partnership.”

The spokesperson also added that “Ambassador Garcetti is a champion of our strong partnership with the Indian people and the Indian government.”

A spokesperson for the US embassy in India later rubbished the Politico report, saying "Ambassador Garcetti and the US Mission to India are working every day to advance the important, strategic, and consequential partnership we have with India."

"The US Embassy dismisses these reports. Ambassador Garcetti is working hard every day to deepen the partnership between the people and governments of the United States and India," the statement added.

Balancing act of White House

While the Joe Biden administration is largely avoiding taking up the matter heavy-handedly, the top US officials have been asking both Canada and India to solve the issue bilaterally.

Watch: India-Canada row: Canada tones down on Nijjar killing row

“Let these two countries speak to their bilateral relations,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said earlier this week. Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged India to cooperate with Canada. Previously, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US was in talks with partners from both nations.

Jaishankar’s meeting with Blinken

On Sep 28, India’s Minister for External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar met with Blinken in Washington DC, where the top diplomats discussed the ongoing India-Canada tussle.

“Did I speak about it [the row with Canada] with Jake Sullivan and Tony Blinken? Yes I did,” he said, speaking at a discussion organised by the Hudson Institute on Sep 29 morning.

The minister said that he hoped the Indian and US sides had come out of these meetings “better informed”.

India-Canada row

Relations between India and Canada deteriorated after PM Justin Trudeau made bombshell allegations that New Delhi was behind the killing of a Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in British Columbia earlier this year.

India has denied any involvement. Both nations have traded diplomatic blows over the last weeks, with India shutting down its visa processing operations in Canada and expelling at least 41 Canadian envoys.

While Ottawa has so far failed to provide any substantial evidence of India’s involvement in the murder, it says “a private dialogue” will continue with New Delhi.