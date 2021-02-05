Johnson & Johnson seeks emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson on Thursday applied for emergency use authorisation of its single-dose coronavirus vaccine to US health regulators.

If approved, the vaccine will be third for the worst-hit United States, the country which has seen over 450,000 deaths due to the deadly virus.

J&J's Covid-19 vaccine has some logistical advantages over other rivals as the drug does not require deep-freeze storage and only a single-shot is required for inoculation.

However, a January 29 report said that the vaccine has an efficacy rate of 66 per cent, which is significantly lower than Moderna and Pfizer's Covid-19 drug.

Various trials have also suggested that J&J's vaccine does not protect against highly transmissible coronavirus variant found in South Africa.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday that its vaccines committee will meet on February 26 to discuss J&J's vaccine.

J&J is ready to begin shipping to roll out the drug in March once emergency approval is granted, Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer of the pharma giant, said.

The US has agreed to pay J&J $1 billion for 100 million doses and the company plans to deliver a billion doses in 2021.

In the trial of about 44,000 volunteers in eight nations, the efficacy of J&J's vaccine was 72 per cent in the US, 66 per cent in Latin America and 57 per cent in South Africa.

Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines have an effectiveness of about 95 per cent, though the trial results of both the drugmakers were largely based in the US.



