Johnson government undecided over cash for COVID plan

The British government said it had not reached any decision on handing out 500 pounds to anyone who tested positive for the virus after reports said the Johnson government was considering the plan in England since people were avoiding taking tests.

“I’m not going to comment on this particular paper but we’ve always kept it under review,” Britain’s environment minister George Eustice said. Britain has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases after the new strain was detected from South Africa.

On Thursday, Britain had recorded 37,892 new coronavirus cases along with 1,290 deaths. The UK is the worst-hit country with the virus with over 94,760 deaths and 3.5 million infected cases.

England is currently under a third lockdown with schools and non-essential shops closed.

PM Boris Johnson had imposed fresh stay-at-home order after the emergence of the contagious virus variant with similar rules in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Amid a surge in cases, police in England said it issue bigger fines to those who break coronavirus lockdown measures by partying with penalties of up to $8,775 to 7,200 euros.

The new fines are targeted at those who attend house parties and other gatherings. London's Metropolitan Police had said earlier that it would issue more than 140 fines totalling £39,000 over two days.