Joe Biden's campaign raises $48 million since Kamala Harris's announcement as VP candidate

The campaign of Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden has raised $48 million in the 48 hours since Senator Kamala Harris was announced as the vice-presidential candidate, a spokesperson for the campaign said.

Biden on Tuesday picked Harris for the post of vice president, making her the first Black woman in the US to get a major-party presidential ticket.

Also read | Biden says all US governors should mandate masks to slow pandemic

The death of African-American George Floyd has caused huge social unrest, not just in the US, but across the world and there was a growing pressure on Biden to choose a Black woman as his vice president for the November elections.

Also read | Harris could help Biden with women, young voters, maybe some Republicans too: Reuters survey

The 55-year-old senator's parents are immigrants, her father is from Jamaica, while her mother was born in India.

Harris was the only second Black female senator when she was elected in 2016 and her recent vice-presidential selection will help the party lure African-American voters.

In the last presidential elections, there was a 20 per cent drop in the Black votes, which has contributed to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's stunning loss to President Donald Trump.

Harris was earlier part of the Democratic race for the presidency, where he slammed Biden a lot over busing issue.

(With Reuters inputs)

