Joe Biden to name his cabinet ministers on Tuesday

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday will name his cabinet picks, his chief of staff said on Sunday.

Biden is taking calls related to his job as president ahead of his take over in January 2020 despite Donald Trump refusing to accept the results of the presidential election.

"You are going to see the first of the president-elect's cabinet picks on Tuesday of this week," said Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain to ABC.

"You'll have to wait for the president-elect to say that himself on Tuesday,"

Klain also described Trump's denial of election verdict as "corrosive", "harmful".

"It's not going to change the outcome of what happens here at 12 noon on Jan. 20: Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States," he said.

Meanwhile, Trump's chances to retain presidency despite his false claims seem to end as a Pennsylvania judge on Saturday rejected claims that there has been widespread electoral fraud as propagated by Trump's tegal team.

Pennsylvania is part of key battleground states where Trump has lost to Biden, but so far he has not accepted the verdict of these states.

Earlier on Thursday, Georgia, another battleground state, declared Biden as the winner after a recount.

Several Republican senators, including Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Joni Ernst have slammed Trump's strategy to not concede defeat.