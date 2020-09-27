Joe Biden strongly opposes Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to US Supreme Court

Democratic Party's US presidential nominee Joe Biden made his displeasure clear over Trump administration's haste to appoint Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court. In his address to the media, he said that this move by Donald Trump defied "every precedent, every expectation". In his strongly-worded statement, Biden underlined the much talked about 'doubletalk' of the Republican Party.

"Never before in our has a Supreme Court justice been nominated and installed while the presidential election is already underway," said Biden.

In 2016, Republican Party had refused to hold a hearing for a judge former US President Barack Obama wanted to nominate for the Supreme Court. The GOP had argued that such a step could not be taken in an election year.

But now, the Republican Party is rapidly closing its rank to ensure that Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett's nomination.

Also Read | Republican Party races against time to confirm Amy Coney Barrett on US Supreme Court

"There's no mystery about what is happening here, President Trump is trying to throw out the affordable care act He has been trying to do that for last 4 years," said Joe Biden.

Affordable Care Act or 'Obamacare' is the act brought into effect by Barack Obama administration. The act enabled millions of financially weak Americans to avail affordable healthcare. Republican Party is fiercely against the act. If the act is repealed, millions of Americans will lose access to healthcare.

Biden said that there were "written" records showing how Amy Coney Barrett was against Obamacare.

Also Read: Donald Trump wants drug test for Joe Biden before US presidential debates 2020

Democratic Party has very few options left to block confirmation of Barrett. Republicans control the Senate 53-47.

At the end of his media address. Joe Biden urged all Senators to "take off blinders", keep aside the politics and bring USA back from the brink. Biden did not take questions after his address.

