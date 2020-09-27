Donald Trump wants drug test for Joe Biden before US presidential debates 2020

US President Donald Trump has repeated his demand for a drug test for his Democratic Party opponent Joe Biden. But this time, Trump has made the demand with a reference to upcoming US Presidential debates. Trump said he would "strongly" demand a drug test for "sleepy" Joe Biden before or after presidential debates. In his tweet, he said that he will undergo a test "also".

"I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???" tweeted Donald Trump.

We are within days of the first presidential debates. The debate will take place on September 29 (US time). This will be the first time both candidates will go head-to-head in a straight battle that will determine their perception among US voters.

Trump has upped his allegations against Biden that he was on drugs. Although he has not offered any evidence, Trump has argued that Biden's performance in his public interactions had improved and this was not possible without help of drugs.

Biden has already rubbished Trump's claims. However, this has not deterred Donald Trump from repeating the charge.

