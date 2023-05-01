Joe Biden, Kamala Harris woo donors for presidential election 2024 re-run

As the 2024 United States Presidential elections approach, incumbent Joe Biden and his second-in-command Kamala Harris over the weekend met with the top 150 donors in Washington, DC, to develop a successful strategy to raise funds for their re-election campaign.

Leading Indian-American fundraiser, Ajay Jain Bhutoria was among the 150 donors the duo met.

Bhutoria's presence at the event limited to 150 donors nationwide as per PTI speaks of the growing influence and representation of the Indian-American community in US national politics.

He is also the Democratic Party deputy national finance chair. This role, as per PTI, also emphasises the importance of fundraising efforts and the role of donors in shaping the future of American politics.

The event marked the first in-person donor conference by President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. Quoting people present at the conference, PTI reports that at the event, Democratic Party officials presented their campaign strategy and began their fundraising efforts. Reportedly, for this election cycle they've set the goal of USD 2 Billion — double the USD 1 billion raised last time.

However, this reception was not a fundraiser, said a participant. Instead, it marks an effort to bring into the fold untapped donors.

Speaking at the event, Biden highlighted the importance of donors and their contribution to preserving democracy. He also lambasted his opponent Donald Trump and his "MAGA Republicans."

Participants revealed to PTI that Biden appeared confident about securing another win.

"We have done a lot, but there's so much more to do. And with your help, I know we can do it. I really do. Just like we did in 2020."

"Remember 2020, when everyone had written us off? But you folks — you folks in this room, you know we could do it, and we did. You raised significant amounts of money to allow us to compete," said Biden, addressing the donors.

"We’re going to build an America that’s more fair, more just, more free. And we’re going to literally build a better world. And that fills me with optimism."

Reportedly, VP Kamala Harris spoke to the donors one-on-one and in her interactions, she highlighted the achievements of the Biden administration.

NBC News reported that "Harris has also been out pushing the Biden agenda, having recently delivered remarks about abortion rights in a speech at Howard University. She talked about her work on abortion issues, insulin and broadband access in her remarks on Friday."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE