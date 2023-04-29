'Biden will likely die...': Republican Nikki Haley makes this shocking prediction

Days after US President Joe Biden announced his candidature for re-election next year, Republican presidential nominee seeker Nikki Haley has launched an attack on the Democrat leader. Haley said Biden, who is currently 80 years old would likely die and that voters will have to count on Vice President Kamala Harris if he wins the re-election.

“He [Biden] announced that he’s running again in 2024. I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely," Haley was quoted as saying by Fox News.

Haley's rather direct attack on Biden's old age rubbed the White House the wrong way as Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said, “As you know, we don’t directly respond to campaigns from here. But honestly, I forgot she was running.”

WATCH | Joe Biden's approval rating hits all-time low amid re-election campaign launch: Poll × According to various polls, Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor as well as former vice president Mike Pence are currently third on the list of presidential nominees - polling around four per cent votes. While Haley announced her campaign earlier this year, Pence is yet to jump in. The other two contenders are former president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Biden formally announces his campaign Biden officially announced his re-election campaign earlier this week with a video, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish the job' he started.

"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we're in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are," Biden said. "This is not a time to be complacent."

"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for re-election as president of the United States. Join us. Let's finish the job," Biden wrote on Twitter.

The announcement likely sets up the stage for a repeat of the 2020 elections when he faced off against Donald Trump. However, it may be an uphill task for Biden who is currently polling his lowest approval rating since taking over the job.

(With inputs from agencies)