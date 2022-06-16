Joe Biden 'confused' whether he is going to Saudi Arabia, Twitter trying to decode

A video going around on social media is showing US President Joe Biden in an apparently confused state of mind about his visit to Saudi Arabia. The clip shows Biden saying he doesn't have plans to go to Saudi Arabia just minutes before talking about his upcoming visit there.

Reporters then question him, "What would be holding up the decision at this point? Are there commitments from the Saudis you're waiting for?" to which he immediately responds, "It happens to be a larger meeting taking place in Saudi Arabia. That's the reason I'm going."

Biden is asked if he has decided to go to Saudi Arabia and he says “no, not yet.”



Then he says "that's the reason I'm going."

Twitter users have attempted to decode Biden's reaction to the Saudi Arabia visit. Since the video was uploaded, it has crossed 5K views and millions of comments.

"The man does not know he is alive." wrote a user.

There have also been several retweets of the video with people's own captions.

On Tuesday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden would be travelling to the Middle East next month with visits to Israel, the occupied west bank, and Saudi Arabia.

In Saudi, Biden will be meeting Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

However, according to reports, several people from the Democratic party have been against the proposed visit to the country because of the human rights violations against Saudi Arabia.

The visit will address several global challenges with Saudi Arabia, including the rising oil prices and the Iran nuclear crisis, reported Wall Street Journal quoting US officials.

