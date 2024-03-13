Joe Biden clinches nomination for US Presidential Elections 2024; sets stage for rematch with Trump

Joe Biden has secured enough delegates to clinch the Democratic Party's nomination for the upcoming US presidential elections in 2024. With this win, he has set the stage for a potential rematch against Republican rival former President Donald Trump, in what would be the US' first election rematch in nearly 70 years.

Before this, the last repeat presidential matchup, as per Reuters, happened in 1956, when Republican President Dwight Eisenhower defeated former Illinois Governor Adlai Stevenson, a Democrat, for the second time.

How many delegates has Biden won?

To win the Democratic nomination, a candidate must secure a minimum of 1,969 delegates out of the overall 3,979.

Biden surpassed the delegate requirement needed for the nomination on Tuesday, according to Edison Research. As per the latest tally, he has won 2,011 delegates.

This milestone was reached as results from the primary contest in Georgia came in. Additional results are expected from Mississippi, Washington state, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Democrats living abroad, which may increase Biden's delegates further.

What about Trump?

Trump, as per a Reuters report, is still working to secure the 1,215 delegates required to clinch the Republican presidential nomination. However, he is very close to the finish line, and only needs 31 more as of Tuesday (Mar 12) evening.

Several states, including Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi, and Washington state, hold primaries on Tuesday, offering 161 delegates.

Democratic Party committee's celebrate Biden's win

The chairs of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Democratic National Convention Committee as per CNN celebrated Biden's status as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president on Tuesday.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison praised Biden, saying that the incumbent president "understands that our freedoms, our democracy, and the very future of our country are at stake."

Harrison expressed confidence that "once again," Biden would "meet this moment and bring Democrats together this November."

He added the committee looks forward to " our convention in Chicago where we will officially nominate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our nominees for President and Vice President of the United States. Let’s finish the job."

Democratic National Convention Committee Chair Minyon Moore also highlighted the convention in Chicago, where delegates from all 57 US states and territories will gather to nominate Biden and Harris in August.

"As we face another battle for the soul of our nation, we encourage every American to tune in to the Democratic National Convention this summer to celebrate the Biden-Harris ticket and rally around Democrats' vision of a free and fair America," said Moore.