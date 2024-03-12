Republican National Committee sacks dozens of staff after Lara Trump’s team takes over

The Republican National Committee's new leadership team, backed by former president Donald Trump and led by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, began firing dozens of employees days after it took over, US media reports said.

Nearly 60 people were informed that they were no longer employed, according to people aware of the matter.

According to the reports, the data, political and communications employees were affected and notifications were sent by Chris LaCivita, who is a senior Trump adviser and was present at the RNC’s Capitol Hill headquarters.

LaCivita had complained against employees of the RNC for several months and had planned to make changes. The payroll of the organisation and the employees were studied by Trump's adviser for several weeks.

Some contractors were also informed by LaCivita that they would not be renewed, and some of those fired included employees who worked in the state offices of the campaign.

It was reported that some of the employees were left shocked by the firings which happened in a day. “Gutting a committee just before the election seems insane,” a former RNC employee said.

What did the email say to employees?

An email, which was sent to some RNC employees from Chief Operating Officer Sean Cairncross, read that “certain staff are being asked to resign and reapply.”

The email further said that those employees who will not reapply will have their last working day with the RNC on March 31.

On Friday (Mar 8), the RNC voted for the installation of new leaders which included Michael Whatley as chair and Lara Trump as co-chair.

LaCivita, a top aide for Trump’s 2024 campaign, took over as the chief of staff of the committee.

Watch: Super Tuesday 2024: Trump and Biden look to move closer to a rematch In a speech, Whatley said that the RNC “will work hand in glove with President Trump’s campaign” as he is most likely to face a rematch against President Biden.

As per the January campaign finance filing, the RNC touched a historically low $8.7 million cash on hand in comparison with the $24 million present at the Democratic National Committee.

Trump and his allies have been racing to decrease the difference in funding with Biden and his affiliated groups. “We have to raise a lot of money,” said Lara Trump.