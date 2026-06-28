/Joe Biden calls Donald Trump a 'loser' in first major attack since leaving office

He argued that Trump has generated billions of dollars since returning to the White House, alleging that making money off the presidency is a primary driver for his administration. “What makes me angry is that Trump wants to give taxpayers’ money, your money, to the January 6th insurrectionists. That’s what he wants to do,” Biden told the crowd. “These people don’t deserve to be compensated. They deserve to be put in jail for a long, long, long time.”

Post-presidency troubles of Joe Biden

Biden's 10-minute pitch was the first time he was targetting the US President since leaving office in 2025. He continues to deal with a post-presidency complication within Democrats, as many in his party remain frustrated with his handling of the 2024 election. He is also dealing with a mix of personal, legal, and political family dynamics. He still remains defiant about the pardon of his son Hunter Biden, in gun and tax convictions. It has damaged much of the political legacy. He has also launched a highly active media tour, featuring in podcasts with Gavin Newsom and Candace Owens. The media blitz has fueled internet speculation that he might launch a far-fetched political campaign for 2028. Further, his wife Jill Biden has started a promotional tour for her new White House memoir, "View From the East Wing" offering her own take on the 2024 election controversy between Biden and Harris, which aggravated many Democrats who do not perceive this as a good strategy to open that closed door. Biden himself is fighting a legal battle to protect the tape recordings he made with a ghostwriter back in 2017. A federal judge has ruled against him, saying that public interest outweighs his privacy rights. The content from the tape could cause more damage to Biden and give weapons to conservative groups to target Democrats.