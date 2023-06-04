Joe Biden accused of engaging in criminal bribery scheme: Report

US President Joe Biden allegedly engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national during his time as vice president, US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said this week while citing a call with FBI director Christopher Wray.

According to a report in Sputnik, the FBI director reportedly confirmed the existence of an unclassified document which corroborated the aforementioned accusation.

"Today, FBI Director Wray confirmed the existence of the FD-1023 form alleging then-Vice President Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national," the statement said on Wednesday.

Also read | Gravitas: Biden family knee-deep in corruption? × "While Director Wray… has offered to allow us to see the documents in person at FBI headquarters, we have been clear that anything short of producing these documents to the House Oversight Committee is not in compliance with the subpoena."

Earlier on Wednesday, Comer said that the US House Oversight Committee will take steps to hold Wray in contempt of Congress after the FBI refused to provide unclassified records related to an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Comer previously outlined in his subpoena that he was seeking file as it pertained to a scheme in which Biden is alleged to have shown interest in securing policy decisions in exchange for a payoff.

The subpoena stated it was requesting any files dating back to June 2020 that contained the word "Biden."

The Sputnik report adds that despite the contempt threat, the initiative would only serve as a public reprimand. This is because a serious action against the FBI director can only be put forth by US Attorney General Merrick Garland after having been referred to do such by the US Department of Justice.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE