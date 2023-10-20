ugc_banner

Jim Jordan moves forward after stepping back, to push for House Speaker again

Washington DCEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Oct 20, 2023, 02:31 AM IST

U.S. Representative Jim Jordan is vying for the position of Speaker of the House of Republicans Photograph:(Reuters)

For over two weeks, the US House of Representatives is without a speaker after previous speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted by conservative Republican members. 

Hours after Republican Jim Jordan said he was pausing his bid to be the speaker of US House of Representatives, the Ohio Congressman said he would push ahead with another vote on his bid to become the House Speaker.

More updates will be added soon.

Mukul Sharma

