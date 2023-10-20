Jim Jordan no longer speaker nominee for US House of Representatives
Story highlights
Jim Jordan is no longer the speaker nominee for the US House of Representatives.
House Republicans have dropped Jim Jordan as speaker nominee, putting themselves back at square one 17 days after previous speaker Kevin McCarthy's ouster.
This is a breaking story. More information to be added soon.
