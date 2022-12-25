'Jesus was poor': Pope Francis in his Christmas eve address, urges people to not be power-hungry

Pope Francis on Christmas eve recalled Jesus saying he was born poor and urged those “hungry” for wealth and power to feed the untrodden and poor. The Pope was delivering the address to worshippers gathered at St Peter's Basilica and around the world.

"Jesus was born poor, lived poor and died poor. He did not so much talk about poverty as live it, to the very end, for our sake," said Pope, before adding, "This Christmas, too, as in the case of Jesus, a world ravenous for money, power and pleasure does not make room for the little ones, for the so many unborn, poor and forgotten children."

The Pope added that men and women, trying to gain more power consumed even 'their neighbours, brothers and sisters'.

“It is not easy to leave the comfortable warmth of worldliness to embrace the stark beauty of the grotto of Bethlehem, but let us remember that it is not truly Christmas without the poor.”

The Pope also talked about the wars that had affected people across the planet and how such events had corrupted the freedom of individuals.

“How many wars have we seen! And in how many places, even today, are human dignity and freedom treated with contempt! As always, the principal victims of this human greed are the weak and the vulnerable.”

The Pope may have been referring to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war where countless people have lost their lives.

Earlier this month, Pope broke down in tears mentioning the worsening situation in Ukraine.

"Immaculate Virgin, today I would have wanted to bring you the thanks of the Ukrainian people (for peace)," said Pope whilst sobbing.

"Instead, once again I have to bring you the pleas of children, of the elderly, of fathers and mothers, of the young people of that martyred land, which is suffering so much," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)