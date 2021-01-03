Jeremy Corbyn's brother arrested again in London's anti-lockdown protests

As the UK continued the nationwide lockdown, London locals took to streets to voice their concerns against an extended lockdown.

Defying the mere reason and advantage of a lockdown, hundreds of people came out on streets and raised slogans against the government's decision of keeping the country under a lockdown.

Boris Johnson's government decided to keep the country on a shutdown after a surge in coronavirus cases following the spread of the new variants of the deadly virus.

Several protestors attended rallies in large numbers at some of the landmarks of the capital city, leading to arrest of at least 17 people who were found defying the coronavirus guidelines in Hyde Park.

One of the main arrests made by the Metropolitan police department was Piers Corbyn, Jeremy Corbyn's brother. This is the second time the former Labour leader's brother has been arrested for flouting COVID-19 regulations. Piers was taken into police custody in cuffs while the crowd chanted, "Free Piers".

Police arresting multiple anti lockdown protesters at speakers corner, London Piers Corbyn gets arrested for the 2nd time in 2021

These protests have come as the UK crossed the mark of 2.54 million coronavirus cases and over 74,000 deaths. The UK was the first country to report a case of the new variant. Since then, the cases have been increasing alarmingly in the country, sending waves of concern across the nation, especially due to the recently-concluded holiday season.

Protestors have been marching the streets for the past few days. A junior doctor Matthew Lee took to Twitter to share the scene outside a hospital where he was serving COVID-19 patients. "Worked the late A&E SHO shift on NYE and came out to this. Hundreds of maskless, drunk people in huge groups shouting "Covid is a hoax", literally outside the building where hundreds are sick and dying. Why do people still not realise the seriousness of this pandemic?" he tweeted along with a video.

Worked the late A&E SHO shift on NYE and came out to this. Hundreds of maskless, drunk people in huge groups shouting "Covid is a hoax", literally outside the building where hundreds are sick and dying. Why do people still not realise the seriousness of this pandemic?

"I'm disgusted but mostly heartbroken. I wish people could see the amount of #COVID19 and death in hospitals, and the sacrifices that healthcare workers make. This week alone has been so tough," he said. "Their ignorance is hurting others."