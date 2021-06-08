'Jeff Bezos, is that you?': Twitter reacts as #InternetDown trends

Websites of several international organisations went down for nearly an hour as pages started showing ‘error 503’.

The internet outage affected several international media houses such as The Guardian newspaper, Financial Times of London, The New York Times and CNN international and also attacked the UK government’s website gov.uk and White House’s website.

Retail shop websites such as Amazon and Target were also hit by the global internet outage.

The outage was reportedly a result of cloud server problem, which was quickly identified and fixed, letting websites function again.

While the companies panicked over this outage, internet users flocked to Twitter to scoop some fun out of this 'catastrophe'.

Here are some of the best picks:

Internet is going crazy today, GitHub & stackoverflow are down. All developers, I see you crying 😂😂#GithubDown #stackoverflowdown — Yazeed (@iz44_0) June 8, 2021 ×

Not surprise at all that there was an internet shutdown.



Didn’t happen during the pandemic, but as soon as Covid starts to go away, WHAM! Internet shut down.



And UFO’s!



😂😂😂 — Alletto @PWPNation (@JayAlletto_Wins) June 8, 2021 ×

Lot of the net just gone down - Le Monde, Times, Atlantic, New Yorker, Independent, Guardian, HMRC. IT'S STARTED. JEFF BEZOS HAS TURNED THE INTERNET OFF BEFORE FLYING OFF TO SPACE. I TOLD YOU THIS WOULD HAPPEN. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) June 8, 2021 ×