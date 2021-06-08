'Jeff Bezos, is that you?': Twitter reacts as #InternetDown trends

WION Web Team
Washington, United States Published: Jun 08, 2021, 07:57 PM(IST)

(Representative Image) Photograph:( Reuters )

The internet outage was reportedly a result of cloud server problem, which was quickly identified and fixed, letting websites function again

Websites of several international organisations went down for nearly an hour as pages started showing ‘error 503’.

The internet outage affected several international media houses such as The Guardian newspaper, Financial Times of London, The New York Times and CNN international and also attacked the UK government’s website gov.uk and White House’s website.

Retail shop websites such as Amazon and Target were also hit by the global internet outage.

The outage was reportedly a result of cloud server problem, which was quickly identified and fixed, letting websites function again.

While the companies panicked over this outage, internet users flocked to Twitter to scoop some fun out of this 'catastrophe'.

Here are some of the best picks:

