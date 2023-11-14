Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez host grand engagement bash in Beverly Hills

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who had gotten engaged in May this year, hosted a grand engagement bash in Beverly Hills, California.

As per a report by Page Six, the lavish party was attended by Hollywood A-listers including Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock and Salma Hayek.

The venue for the party, as per the reports, was designer Diane Von Furstenberg and media mogul Barry Diller's home.

Jeff Bezos gave “an incredible” and “heartfelt” speech to his fiancée, Lauren, whereas Nineties Pieces of You singer Jewel performed a song called Legendary at the party that she had written for the couple, reported Page Six.

The bash also included other big names like Disney CEO Bob Iger, Kris Jenner, Rita Wilson, Gayle King, Jessica Alba, designer Stacy Bendet, and Hugh Jackman’s ex, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, Miranda Kerr and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, James Brolin, jewellery designer and Hollywood scion Jennifer Meyer, billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and Hollywood financier Vivi Nevo were also in attendance.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding plans

Recently, in an interview with Vogue magazine, the couple opened up about their wedding plans.

“We’re still thinking about the wedding,” Sánchez said, “what it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!”

Sharing her story of the proposal with Vogue, Sánchez said that Jeff had proposed to her at the beginning of their summer at the sea. He hid the ring under her pillow after a starlit dinner à deux.

She later found it at bedtime.

“When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit," she told the magazine.

"I’m incredibly grateful to have had my love @jeffbezos by my side. Jeff’s support and encouragement mean the world to me. To share this experience with him made it even more unforgettable," she wrote.