US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 20) tried to save face as Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his China visit, got what the POTUS didn't: tea time with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The US President, during his recent trip to Beijing, was met with special military honour, marching bands and more. He even touted the meeting with Xi as something his predecessor could never get: "I don't think Biden would even get a meeting with President Xi". Xi "told me he was going to; I think it's good," Trump told reporters Wednesday, as he was forced to wave off any jealousy amid reports of Xi-Putin's private tea meeting. "I get along with both of them, but I think it’s good."

Trump claims his reception was superior to Putin's

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The US President also claimed that his reception in Beijing was far superior to that of the Russian president. "I don’t know if the ceremony was quite as brilliant as mine," he told reporters, adding, "I watched; we topped them".

Notably, both Trump and Putin received similar welcomes that consisted of military honour guard marching bands, cheering children, and more.

Xi, Putin hit out at Trump

According to reports, Xi and Putin, during their recent meet issued quite a few veiled references to Trump, and even condemned the "assassination" and "abduction" of world leaders, an apparent reference to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Venezuela's former president Nicolas Maduro.

Xi also referred to China and Russia as forces of "calm amid chaos" on the world stage. This is being seen as a veiled jab at the turbulence Trump's presidency has caused so far.

In their joint statement, the two nations warned of the dangers of "fragmentation" of the international community and a return to the "law of the jungle."