'Jealous' doctor shares medical info of woman her ex is now dating: Report

Matters of the heart are delicate but matters with an ex are often charged with high emotions and involve actions that are not well thought-out. Confidentiality of patient records with England's National Health Service (NHS) was thrown into question after a woman doctor accessed records of another woman her ex-boyfriend was now dating and shared them, as reported by The Guardian. The doctor was not a caregiver to the woman, which raises questions as to how she could access the data.

The doctor, who reportedly works as a consultant with Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge relayed the woman's personal medical information to her ex-boyfriend.

“I felt violated when I learned that this woman, who I didn’t know, had managed to access on a number of occasions details of my life that I had shared with my GP and only my family and very closest friends. It was about something sensitive involving myself and my children, about a family tragedy,” the woman said as quoted by The Guardian.

The news outlet did not reveal the name of the doctor or the name of the woman whose medical records she accessed.

“The doctor said that she had got it from friends, or from people in her choir or parents at my children’s school. That left my sister and I wondering if some of our close friends had betrayed us as we knew that only a few people knew those details. She had an unhealthy interest in us,” the woman was quoted as saying.

“This is an utterly appalling case. It’s an individual problem that the doctor did this. But it’s a systemic problem that they could do it, and that flaws in the way the NHS’s data management systems work meant that any doctor can do something like this to any patient," said Sam Smith, from MecConfidential, a health data privacy group.

“If you’re registered with the NHS in England, this could happen to you.”

Just how the doctor found the woman's medical records was revealed when Addenbrooke carried out a detailed audit at the woman's request. The audit revealed that the doctor had accessed the records no less than seven times last August and September. The doctor first accessed Addenbrooke's own hospital records system.

The doctor then accessed records from a different system and got information about a tragedy and its health impact on one of her children.

Dr Nicola Byrne, the NHS national data guardian for England, termed the doctor's behaviour “absolutely unacceptable”. She added that she was "concerned at the seriousness of the allegations".

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.