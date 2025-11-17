/JD Vance alleges Israeli pressure campaign over Iran deal amid mounting criticism of Netanyahu | Gravitas

Is Israel Making Inroads in its attempt to influence America's decision-making amid the U.S.-Iran war? Well, knives are out for Israel yet again. And this criticism has come from none other than U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who is perceived as a potential future U.S. presidential candidate.

Speaking with podcaster Joe Rogan, Vance revealed that some members of the Israeli government had tried to influence U.S. public opinion to oppose the U.S.-Iran deal.

What's more shocking is that he accused some elements within the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government of running a paid campaign against him for publicly pressing for an agreement with Iran.

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He said, "They are attacking me obsessively saying that we should not be negotiating with Iran and we should keep the military campaign going on indefinitely."

He also rubbished allegations of being influenced by any foreign government.

Vance also made a rather curious remark, which has fueled speculation about his disagreement with the way U.S. President Donald Trump is handling Iran.

Foreign countries try to influence American public opinion?

He observed, "What bothers me is when American leadership allows that influence to affect their judgment and to affect what they are advocating for."

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that Vance and Trump are on the same page.

At the same time, she conceded that foreign countries do try to influence American public opinion.

Karoline Leavitt said, "I think the president would certainly agree that, yes, foreign countries certainly do try to persuade American public opinion. There's no doubt about that. I think it's just a basic fact."

Now, this is not the first time Vance has been critical of Israel.

When the U.S. and Iran were close to finalising the MOU, Netanyahu often came in for criticism as the IDF continued bombing Lebanon despite a ceasefire.

Last month, Vance stressed that the U.S. is Israel's only powerful ally at present.

In June, JD Vance remarked, "Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time, and he happens to be the head of state of the world superpower. If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world."

This comes at a time when opposition to Netanyahu is growing within America.

For instance, California Governor Gavin Newsom told Axios in a recent interview that he fears Israel is becoming an Apartheid state, citing its policies in Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank over the last couple of years.

Netanyahu's future is on the line?

With Israel heading towards polls in October, Netanyahu's future is on the line.

Although his government will be Israel's first since 1988 to complete its full four-year term, his tenure has been rocked by controversies.

Apart from facing criticism over security failures regarding the October 7 Hamas attack, he also became the first prime minister in Israel's history to face criminal prosecution while in office.

The Israeli prime minister is facing trial in three cases on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison.

With opinion polls indicating a tough fight for Netanyahu, is insecurity creeping in?

A latest decision has raised more questions.

As per reports, the Ministerial Committee for Shin Bet Affairs has agreed to provide lifelong protection for Netanyahu irrespective of the election result.

Additionally, his wife, Sara, will be granted security as long as he is alive.

Their children, Yair and Avner, shall also receive protection for the next five years.

What makes it glaring is that the same rules won't extend to other former prime ministers, whose security entitlement will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Why has an exception been carved out for Netanyahu and his family alone?

Mossad officials reportedly believe they are at a "lifetime threat level" as Israel's enemies want to extract revenge for the country's recent wars.