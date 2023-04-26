Japan's privately-owned lunar lander that went up in a SpaceX rocket, likely crashed on moon: Company

Japanese firm ispace's attempt to become the first private entity in the world to put a lander on the moon has ended in failure, the company said Wednesday.

Soon after the company lost contact with its lander, the employees of "ispace" bowed their heads in respect of the HAKUTO-R lunar exploration program.

"We do not expect to complete the lunar landing at this time," CEO and founder Takeshi Hakamada said in a statement, with the company saying the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander was believed to have made a "hard landing" on the moon's surface.

The Japanese firm "determined that there is a high probability that the lander eventually made a hard landing."

The 7-foot lander (2.3-meter) lander carried a mini lunar rover for the United Arab Emirates and a robot from Japan designed to roll around in the moon dust.

ALSO WATCH | All you need to know about Hakuto-R Moon landing mission × There were also items from private customers on board.

Named Hakuto, Japanese for white rabbit, the spacecraft had targeted Atlas crater in the northeastern section of the moon’s near side, more than 50 miles (87 km) across and just over 1 mile (2 km) deep.

Founded in 2010, ispace hopes to start turning a profit as a one-way taxi service to the moon for other businesses and organisations. The company has already raised $300 million to cover the first three missions, according to reports in Japanese media.

"We will keep going, never quit lunar quest," he said.

The moon is suddenly hot again, with numerous countries and private companies clamouring to get on the lunar bandwagon. China has successfully landed three spacecraft on the moon since 2013, and U.S., China, India and South Korea have satellites currently circling the moon.

