First private moon landing: Japanese company aims to achieve historic feat today

The first private landing on the moon is on the cards Tuesday as a Japanese company attempts to achieve the feat. Hakuto-R will become the first privately operated spacecraft to land safely on the moon of all goes well. ispace plans to place the Hakuto-R lander on the moon on at 12:40 pm EDT. The first-choice landing site is Atlas Crater, located at the southeastern outer edge of Mare Frigoris.

"Should conditions change, there are three alternative landing sites and depending on the site, the landing date may change. Alternative landing dates, depending on the operational status, are April 26, May 1 and May 3, 2023," ispace officials wrote a few days back.

During the landing sequence, the lander will perform a braking burn, firing its main propulsion system to decelerate from orbit, ispace said. The lander will aim for a soft landing on the lunar surface and the entire process will take approximately one hour.

The Hakuto-R spacecraft was launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in December 2022. The spacecraft has sent several stunning images from the orbit.

One such image sent by Hakuto-R captured shows a stunning Earthrise during last week's hybrid solar eclipse. The photo shows the shadow of the moon as it moves across the face of the Earth in the South Pacific.

The mission is also carrying a mini Rashid rover for the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) space agency. On board is also an artificial intelligence system from Canadian company Mission Control and a multi-camera imaging system by Canadian company Canadensys Aerospace.

The United States, the Soviet Union and China are the only other countries to have soft-landed on the moon before.

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is on the International Space Station, wished the mission success in a Twitter post on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE