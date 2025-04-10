Japan has built the world's first 3D-printed railway station in Arida City, replacing a wooden structure that had been standing there since 1948.

Advertisment

This amazing revolution by Japan has thrilled the world.

Late last month, the West Japan Railway Company, a major railway operator in Japan, unveiled a 3D-printed train station which it claimed was a world first.

Also read: 'Stop Stalking'- Japanese badminton star's on-the-face message to Chinese fans

Advertisment

How long did it take to build?

The new station Hatsushima's components were 3D-printed elsewhere and assembled on-site in less than six hours.

Located in the city of Arida, the new station replaced a weathered wooden complex which was completed in 1948.

Advertisment

It has been automated since 2018, like other small stations in Japan. The station, served by a single line with trains that run one to three times an hour, serves around 530 riders a day.

Also read: Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba calls Trump, asks for review of tariffs, more talks

How was it built?

The West Japan Railway Company hired Serendix, a construction firm, to build the components of the new station.

The task of printing the parts and reinforcing them with concrete took seven days, Serendix stated.

The printing was done at a factory in Kumamoto prefecture on the southwestern island of Kyushu. Later, the parts left the factory on March 24, and were then to be transported about 804 km northeast by road to Hatsushima Station.

“Normally, construction takes place over several months while the trains are not running every night,” said Kunihiro Handa, a co-founder of Serendix.

WATCH: A sunken 'pyramid' near Japan could rewrite ancient history — or not

"Construction work near commercial lines is subject to strict restrictions and is usually carried out overnight so as not to disrupt timetables."

The main structure is complete, however, some finishing touches like ticket machines and smart card readers are left and are still being added.

The station is expected to officially open to the public in July.

WATCH: Japan constructed world's first 3-D printed train station

(With inputs from agencies)