Tokyo, Japan

Space One, which is aiming to become Japan's first private firm to put a satellite into orbit, on Wednesday (Dec 18) said that its latest launch attempt for its rocket KAIROS has failed.

Advertisment

What happened?

Space One in a statement said that the rocket terminated its flight.

"Kairos was launched... but the rocket terminated its flight after judging that the achievement of its mission would be difficult," it said. The company also said that the details were under investigation.

Advertisment

Also read | Japanese private rocket firm Space One halts second launch attempt minutes before liftoff

According to AFP news agency, television footage of the launch showed the slim white colour rocket blasting off and soaring to the skies before spiralling downwards in the distance.

There was no dramatic blast.

Advertisment

Watch video here:

Video: Japanese startup company Space One's Kairos No. 2 rocket launch ended in failure today. The company announced after liftoff that it determined continued flight was not feasible so they initiated "flight termination measures."pic.twitter.com/SbDOHjhMwS https://t.co/0QITL0Ou3U — Jeffrey J. Hall ???? (@mrjeffu) December 18, 2024 ×

This was the company's second failed launch attempt. In this attempt, the Kairos rocket was supposed to carry five satellites into orbit, including one from the Taiwan Space Agency and others designed by Japanese students and corporate ventures.

Kairos' failures to launch

Previously, in March 2024, the 18-metre (60-foot) solid-fuel rocket Kairos, carrying a small government test satellite, blasted off from the Space One launch pad. However, just seconds later, a technical problem was detected and a self-destruct instruction was transmitted to the rocket. Soon after, the rocket erupted in flames with hundreds of spectators gathered nearby witnessing the dramatic scene.

Also read | Japanese firm Space One's Kairos rocket launch delayed for third time amid weather woes

Along with the two failed attempts, Space One's Kairos also has two postponements.

The Kairos rocket was scheduled to blast off from the company's launch pad, dubbed Spaceport Kii, in the rural western region of Wakayama on Saturday (Dec 13). However, just 20 minutes before the scheduled launch, it was called off and rescheduled for 24 hours later - Sunday, only for the launch to be called off again.

(With inputs from agencies)