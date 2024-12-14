Tokyo, Japan

Japanese space firm Space One KAIROS, which was aiming to become the nation's first private firm to put a satellite into orbit, on Saturday (Dec 14) postponed its second attempt just 20 minutes before launch. The company's first attempt ended in a mid-air explosion in March of this year.

Advertisment

What happened?

Tokyo-based Space One's Kairos rocket was scheduled to blast off from the company's launch pad, dubbed Spaceport Kii, in the rural western region of Wakayama at 11 am (0200 GMT). However, just 20 minutes before the scheduled launch, it was called off.

Also read | Trump slams Biden government over mystery drone sightings, says 'shoot them down'

Advertisment

"During the final decision-making process for the launch, we analysed the weather conditions and determined that the wind speeds above an altitude of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) were so strong that it was not suitable for launch," said Space One executive Kozo Abe.

Abe told reporters that the company plans to make another attempt on Sunday at 11 am.

In its second attempt, the Kairos rocket was supposed to carry five satellites into orbit, including one from the Taiwan Space Agency and others designed by Japanese students and corporate ventures.

Advertisment

Kairos' failed attempt

In March 2024, the 18-metre (60-foot) solid-fuel rocket Kairos, carrying a small government test satellite, blasted off from the Space One launch pad.

Also read | TikTok ban in America: US Federal Court rejects appeal to temporarily block ban

However, just seconds later, a technical problem was detected and a self-destruct instruction was transmitted to the rocket. Soon after, the rocket erupted in flames as hundreds of spectators gathered nearby and witnessed the dramatic scene.

If it had been successful, the company would have become the first private Japanese firm to put a satellite into orbit. With private firms offering cheaper and more frequent space exploration opportunities than governments, Space One, as per AFP, hopes to emulate Elon Musk's SpaceX and is seeking to establish itself in a competitive international field by launching small rockets, quickly, for businesses.

(With inputs from agencies)