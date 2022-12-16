Japan approves major defence overhaul, says China poses 'greatest strategic threat' 

The Japanese government on Friday (Dec 16) approved a major defence overhaul including a spending hike. It approved three defence and security documents.

It approved a $320 billion military build-up. This is one the largest defence money, Reuters reported.

The cabinet also described Beijing as "the greatest strategic challenge ever to securing the peace and stability of Japan," and a "serious concern" for the country.

Prime minister Fumio Kishida last week said, "Fundamentally strengthening our defence capabilities is the most urgent challenge in this severe security environment."

According to the documents, the present missile interception systems are insufficient and a "counter capacity is necessary." However, the documents rule out the preemptive strikes and state that the country is committed to "an exclusively defence-oriented policy."

The country vowed to spend two per cent of the GDP by 2027 on security. It pledged to reshape its military command, acquire new missiles for better enemy launches, AFP reported.

Polls suggested that Japan's shift amid concerns over growing China's growing military-geopolitical powers and growing North Korea's missile launch.

The government worries that Russia might encourage China to attack Taiwan and neighbouring Japanese islands.

To improve its counterstrike capability, Japan is expected to upgrade its existing current weaponry including buying US-made Tomahawk missiles.