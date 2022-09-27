Japan to bid farewell to ex-PM Shinzo Abe with controversial state funeral

Japan is all set to bid farewell to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a state funeral that has caused a massive controversy around the country. Abe was assassinated during a campaign rally on July 8 and his death has revealed a deep connection between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Unification Church – a issue that has led to widespread protests in Japan.

Reigning PM Fumio Kishida has also felt the burden of the recent controversies as his popularity has taken a hit and the decision to hold a state funeral for Abe has also not gone down well.

Also read | Cuba legalises same-sex marriages in landmark referendum

With Japan going through an economic crisis at the moment, a number of people have strongly opposed the plan to hold the state funeral at an expense of around $11.5 million. This will be the first state funeral held in Japan since 1967 and it has led a number of protests in the past few days.

However, Reuters reported that around 4300 people are expected to attend the state funeral with leaders from around the world also reaching Japan. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States Vice President Kamala Harris will be the biggest names in attendance.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled at the last moment due to Hurricane Fiona.

Also read | Thousands of Russians flee to Georgia amid Putin's mobilisation announcement

According to media reports, Abe’s ashes will be carried to the venue with the general public offering flowers at designated places. He will also be honoured with 19 rounds from a cannon.

The police have deployed huge number of personnel all around Tokyo to ensure safety for all major leaders and a number of roads and schools will remain shut during the ceremony.